Muni court: Locals jailed for offenses including O.V.I., theft, assault

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 2 and April 6:

• Kyle Werner, 38, of Clarksville, three counts of theft, sentenced to 540 days in jail, fined $2,500, assessed $375 court costs. Werner must pay $4,677.37 in restitution to the victims, have no contact with them and must write a letter of apology. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Bethany Bricker, 26, of New Vienna, two counts of drug instrument possession, theft, sentenced to 450 days in jail (262 days suspended), fined $2,750, assessed $375 court costs. Bricker must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $1,300 of fine. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Calvary Winters, 19, of Goshen, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Winters must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Latisha Price, 41, of Greenfield, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 4, 2018 to April 3, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Price must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine, operator’s license sent to BMV for destruction, driving privileges granted effective April 17, 2018. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

•Allison Troyan, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license from April 4, 2018 to April 3, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Troyan must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective April 13, 2018. Additional charges for slow speed, turn signal violation, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Christopher Case, 22, of Hamilton, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days in jail), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 21, 2017 to Aug. 20, 2018, fined $1,175, assessed $250 court costs. Case must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective April 5, 2018. An additional O.V.I. charge and an ACDA charge were dismissed.

• Paula Sauder, 55, of Lucas, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 5, 2018 to April 4, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Sauder must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective April 5. An additional O.V.I. charge and a one way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Devon Curtis, 26, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (85 days suspended), finde $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Curtis must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. Curtis must have no contact with the victim.

• Sunshine Key, 35, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Key shall commit no offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. An O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Tyler Stewart, 20, of Leesburg, operating a vehicle off-road in willful/wanton disregard for safety, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a vehicular homicide charge. Stewart must commit no offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Derek Gilbert, 29, of Wilmington, complicity, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Gilbert must have no contact with the victim, must not commit any offenses for two years and must be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• William Lee, 58, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Lee shall commit no offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A marked lanes violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• William Greene, 20, of Fairfield, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Greene must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Brandon Breezley, 21, of Midland, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. Breezley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Teghan Rolark, 18, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rolark must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A drug possession charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Christopher Jones, 46, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Dalton Getz, 22, of Cleves, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Getz must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone charge were dismissed.

• Mark Smith, 55, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a theft charge. Smith must have no contact with the victim, must not commit any further offenses for one year, and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Andre Frazier, 30, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-12 point suspension, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Devin Young, 21, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brian Childers, 47, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jason Flexner, 19, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Zachary Bennett, 28, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Chloe Gordon, 20, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Lawrence Alvelo, 50, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50. The charge was amended from a criminal damage charge. Alvelo must pay $139.19 in restitution to the victim.

• Robyn McKinney, 58, of Sabina, obstructing official business, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A warrant for McKinney was vacated. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Harmony Fletcher, 19, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Chamber, 34, of Hillsboro, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Both cases were waived by the defendants.

• Aleksey Koloskov, 31, of Cincinnati, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $295, assessed $125 court costs. Both cases were waived by the defendant.

