Wilmington athletics set to ‘feud’; library sets Story Times

Wilmington athletics set to feud

The Wilmington Athletic Boosters “Family Feud” Gala featuring all the Hurricane family and benefiting ‘Cane athletes will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Come on out and laugh and be part of a great cause at the Roberts Centre.

Get out of the rain, inside for story times

Story Times for preschool children and babies are held weekly at the Wilmington Public Library and Clinton-Massie Branch.

“Rainy Days” is the theme for story times during the week of April 16.

Main Library

Wednesdays 10 a.m. — Babies & Toddlers (Birth-3 years)

Wednesdays 11 a.m. — Pre-K (3 years-Kindergarten)

Thursdays 11 a.m. — All ages

Clinton-Massie Branch

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. — All ages.