Blanchester Community Variety Show April 20

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Music Department is hosting “Dinner and a Show” — a Community Variety Show and Fundraiser — at Blanchester High School on Friday, April 20.

This 1950s retro-themed event is a neighborhood collaboration, showcasing talent acts not only of Blanchester students, but of Clinton County community members as well.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and prepaid tickets are required. The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets available at the door. There will also be a “fishbowl” basket raffle where tickets can be purchased for chances to win locally provided gifts and services. Tickets for both dinner and show are $15 per person; tickets for just the show are $5 per person.

Proceeds will be used to support the students of the Blanchester Music Department.

