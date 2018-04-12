Canine crossing: Dogs and their parents walk for fun

Local residents and their canine companions took advantage of the warm weather finally coming to Wilmington by taking part in the Pack Walk at the Clinton County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event, hosted by D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, is for dogs and their owners to have fun, exercise and socialize.

Dan Cornelius and his two Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, Case, left, and Ander, wait for the Pack Walk to begin at the Clinton County Court House on Wednesday.

Local residents and their canine companions took advantage of the warm weather finally coming to Wilmington by taking part in the Pack Walk at the Clinton County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event, hosted by D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, is for dogs and their owners to have fun, exercise and socialize.

Local residents and their canine companions took advantage of the warm weather finally coming to Wilmington by taking part in the Pack Walk at the Clinton County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event, hosted by D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, is for dogs and their owners to have fun, exercise and socialize.