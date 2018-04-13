WC raising awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is hosting an exposition for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families Thursday, April 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Pyle Student Center.
The event, which is free of charge and open to the public, is co-sponsored by the College’s WeCare peer support interns and sexual assault victim advocacy group known as “It’s On Us,” in partnership with Clinton County agencies.
A highlight will be WC’s rendition of the national “Clothesline Project” in which those attending can paint a T-shirt with an anti-violence slogan or image for display on a “Survivors’ Wall” in the Student Dining Hall.
Wilmington College received a Title IX/VOCA (Victim of Crime Act) grant to present sexual assault awareness programming.
Members of the WeCare Peer Support Team, It’s On Us, and Men of Excellence along with other campus volunteers kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness Month by painting the Wilmington College rock, which periodically gets repainted.
They decorated it with supportive hand prints and hashtags with inspiring messages focused on bringing awareness about sexual assault on college campuses.
The WeCare Peer Support Team is supervised by Survivor Advocate Sarah Martin, It’s On Us is advised by Title IX assistant Carissa Macella, and Men of Excellence is co-advised by Martin and Chip Murdock, the Wilmington College director of Diversity and Inclusion.
