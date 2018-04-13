Walk for Life and Everyday Heroes April 21

WILMINGTON — The 24th Annual Walk for Life is set for Saturday, April 21 with this year’s theme “Everyday Heroes.”

The New Life Clinic, Clinton County’s only pregnancy resource center, is striving to be the first choice for anyone who may be concerned about an unplanned pregnancy or their sexual health. NLC staff and volunteers encourage, educate, and equip individuals and families in healthy relationships and parenting support.

Each member of the New Life family plays a vital role in making a difference in the lives of those seeking help. These Everyday Heroes are the focus for this year’s Walk for Life.

The goal for the Walk this year is to raise $50,000 that will be used for operating funds to educate, encourage, and equip every client that walks through the doors of New Life Clinic. Because NLC receives no federal or state funding, the Walk is vital to the ministry’s ongoing means of support.

New Life Clinic is a non-profit organization that was established more than 30 years ago to provide a place for those facing unplanned pregnancies to learn about their options and find hope in their circumstances. The Clinic provides accurate information and positive options regarding pregnancy, as well as services including pregnancy tests, early ultrasounds, an earn-while-you-learn program for needed baby items, Connections classes (parenting support), maternity clothes lending, community referrals, and many others.

All services are free and confidential. On average, nearly 1,000 clients are served each year.

Please join this year as an Everyday Hero for the New Life Clinic by walking or supporting the Walk for Life fundraiser. Individuals, businesses and churches are encouraged to participate.

If you would like to establish a team of walkers or if your business or church would like to provide financial support, please contact Julie Combs at 937-725-7886 for information.

Come join everyone for fun, food, and fellowship on April 21 at the Wilmington Church of Christ. Walk begins at 9:15 a.m. with registration opening at 8 a.m.

