Show you’re proud of your 2018 grad

Graduation season is quickly approaching!

If you have a 2018 high school graduate that lives in Clinton County but does not attend the local schools, please submit their senior photo and information so that they may be included in our special graduation section coming out May 15.

2018 Grad Babies! Remember your graduate as they were then and as they are now as they celebrate one of the most important events in their lives!

Mail in or drop off either form and pictures to the News Journal office (Grad Babies — $5 cost) or email to twells@wnewsj.com.

Deadline for submissions is April 27.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_grad-art.jpg