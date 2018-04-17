Three dates left for Spring Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Only three markets remain for the 2018 Spring Clinton County Farmers Market; April 21, May 5 and May 19t in the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Spring Market vendors offer seasonal produce, meats-beef and pork, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods and candy, herbs, dog/cat treats, handmade jewelry, locally made pottery, and other artisan crafts. All products sold at the Market are locally home grown or homemade in Clinton County or an adjacent county.

The Market is now offering hot coffee by donation. The coffee is provided by Kava Haus using “Fertile Grounds” locally roasted coffee beans.

According to the market co-managers, Kaity Stuckert and Sally Buchanan, “the coffee was a big success at the April 7th market” where it was first made available. They invite all customers to come out for a fresh cup of coffee while shopping at the Market.

To learn more about the market vendors and events during the Spring Market, please follow the website at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow us on face book.

Get set for summer

The Summer Market will begin on June 2 with a grand opening. The Market will be held on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The Farmers Market is accepting applications for new vendors for the 2018 Summer Markets. For more information on how to become a vendor, please contact Kaity@clintoncountyfamersmarket.com. or call 937-725-1643.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_CC-Farm-Market-logo.jpg

Features local items, and now freshly brewed Kava Haus coffee