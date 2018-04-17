Modern Woodmen gives big assist to shelter

WILMINGTON — Modern Woodmen of America members in Wilmington recently helped raise money for Clinton County Homeless Shelter with a special fundraising event on March 16.

The event, which included a soup and chili luncheon and raffle, raised $5,112. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to help provide food and supplies for the Shelter’s food pantry program.

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Dan Mayo, local Modern Woodmen District Representative. “That support is what it’s all about. We are proud of the work of the Shelter and it represents the kind of organization Modern Woodmen desires to help. Thank you to everyone who turned out to support this great work of meeting the needs of those who benefit from the services of CCHS. Special thanks to all the businesses who supported the event through donations toward the raffle and to the Wilmington News Journal for their great support of the project through its advertising. “

Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker added, “On behalf of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter Board of Directors, staff and residents, we want to thank Modern Woodmen, for providing matching funds of $2,500 for the shelter’s Spring 2018 soup fundraiser! Funds raised will help provide food for the shelters Donation Center food pantry and the men, women and children residing at the shelter.

“In 2017, 224 men, women and children lived at the shelter with a total of 9,801 shelter nights! Additionally, over 49,000 meals and snacks were provided. Thank you, Modern Woodmen, Wilmington News Journal and everyone who supported the soup fundraiser to help make it a success!,” she added.

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Mayo at 937-725-0445, or by email at dbmayo7696@aol.com.

As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities.

From left are Denise Stryker, Executive Director; Ginny Monteith, Rapid Rehousing Housing Coordinator; Amber Taylor, Assistant Director; and Dan Mayo, District Agent with Modern Woodmen of America. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_shelter-modern-woodmen.jpg From left are Denise Stryker, Executive Director; Ginny Monteith, Rapid Rehousing Housing Coordinator; Amber Taylor, Assistant Director; and Dan Mayo, District Agent with Modern Woodmen of America. Courtesy photo