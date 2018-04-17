Eagles donate to help many kids

WILMINGTON — The funds from the Eagles 1224 Auxiliary’ 2017 Caring for Kids campaign were recently distributed to Stepping Stones Ranch, Clinton County Youth Council, Heather’s Hope, Stillwater Stables, Kids and Company, Little Hearts Big Smiles, Kinship Care, and Harvest of Gold, along with various other requests the Eagles received during the year.

Eagles 1224 will be hosting its annual Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 25 to benefit the children of Clinton County throughout the year through the Caring for Kids campaign.

This will be the FOE Auxiliary 1224’s largest fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from this event will be donated to area children during the Christmas season and throughout the year to fulfill as many requests as they can.

If you have any questions or would like to make a contribution, please feel free to contact Kathy Collins at 937-725-9375 or by email at collinskc@copper.net.

