Chatfield College in Brown County offers summer enrichment courses

ST. MARTIN — Chatfield College will again offer a series of non-credit summer enrichment courses, open to the community from June 5 through July 14 at the St. Martin campus in northern Brown County.

Several new classes have joined the lineup this summer. “The Art of Crafting a Brew” will feature speakers from local breweries and a chance to tour a brewery. Students will also learn the history of, and study the process of brewing.

“Art for Children”, two classes targeted to children ages 6 through 9 and 10 through 13, will focus on drawing, painting, printmaking, 3D art and more.

A “Gardening” class, taught by Faye Mahaffey, well known for her articles in the Brown County Press, will appeal to both first-time and seasoned gardeners, and will complement the popular “Bees & Pollinators” class, back again by popular demand this year.

Other enrichment courses offered by Chatfield this summer include: “Beginning Painting”, “Basic Drawing”, “Tai Chi for Arthritis”, “200 Years of Brown County”, “Introduction to Photography”, “Creative Writing Workshop”, and the always-practical “Handyman/woman Special”.

Each class will meet once per week for six weeks. The cost for each course is $40, plus modest fees (where applicable) to cover the cost of supplies needed.

Space is limited so make sure to reserve your spot. For full descriptions of the courses or to register online, please visit www.chatfield.edu/summerenrichment . You may also sign up by calling 513-875-3344.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in Brown County and Cincinnati. It is an open enrollment college.

The Brown County campus is located at 20918 State Route 251, St. Martin. For more information, please visit the website at www.chatfield.edu or call 513-875-3344 or send an e-mail to admissions@chatfield.edu .

