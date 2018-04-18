Car show fund-raiser set for Saturday

WILMINGTON — A 2nd annual Car, Bike and Truck Show will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for infant and child abuse awareness.

The event will be held at MC’s Bar and Grill at 961 S. South St. (U.S. 68 South) in Wilmington.

Highlights include IWA wrestling stars meet-and-greet with kids, music by the Teacher’s Pet Band from 1 to 3 p.m., and then Chazz DJ Service will take over until 5 p.m.

For the vehicle show, there will be Top 10 trophies, plus seven special trophies to be awarded. Also, there will be raffles with prizes, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Food can be purchased inside MC’s and restroom provided.

Registration for anything on wheels is $10 and begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and ends at 2 p.m. Judging starts at 2:30 p.m., and trophies will be awarded at 4:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon, said an organizer.

Proceeds are to go to the Angel House in Wilmington and to Job & Family Services.