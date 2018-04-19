CCYC to host disc golf fundraiser

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) will host a Fundraiser Disc Golf Scramble Tournament event on Global Youth Service Day this Saturday, April 21.

Funds raised will support free summer programming for students in grades 6-12 at their youth center located at 302 W. Sugartree St.

The disc golf tournament coincides with CCYC’s annual Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) community service event. GYSD is “a coordinated annual event which gathers young people around the world in conducting community service, service learning, and youth voice activities that benefit their communities, their countries, and the world. “

CCYC students, staff, volunteers, and community members will perform a litter clean-up and beautification of the Luther Warren Peace Path bike trail, adjacent to the CCYC property. They will also construct raised bed gardens with the help of Clinton County Master Gardeners.

Registration for community service event starts at 9:30 a.m. Community service projects will run from 10 a.m.-noon.

A service celebration lunch will be provided for all participants following.

Disc Golf tournament registration will run from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and a shotgun start tee off will begin at 1:30 p.m. The tournament format will be a 3-person team scramble. Team registration fee is $75. Individual registration is $25 and participant will be assigned to a team.

Event sponsors include Clinton County Port Authority, Wilmington Savings Bank, Ohio Living Cape May, Ewing Tree Service, Clinton County Master Gardeners, and Clinton County Solid Waste District.

More sponsorship opportunities are available, contact CCYC Director Eric Guindon at 937-382-2828 or visit facebook.com/1ccyc for more information.

Event Saturday; sponsorships available