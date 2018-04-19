NCB donates for Murphy and kids

NCB (National Cooperative Bank) presented the Murphy Theatre a check for $2,500 to use for children’s programming at the theatre. Josh Martin presented the check. “We are thrilled and grateful that this institution supports not only the theatre but the local community by helping us present quality free entertainment for our children,” said Maretta Alden. Shown from left are Jennifer Hollon, Laura Gibson with Lucille, Shari Rolston, Josh Martin presenting from NCB, David Wagenseller, Cindy Camp, Cheri Cleaver, Maretta Alden and Jean Black.

NCB (National Cooperative Bank) presented the Murphy Theatre a check for $2,500 to use for children’s programming at the theatre. Josh Martin presented the check. “We are thrilled and grateful that this institution supports not only the theatre but the local community by helping us present quality free entertainment for our children,” said Maretta Alden. Shown from left are Jennifer Hollon, Laura Gibson with Lucille, Shari Rolston, Josh Martin presenting from NCB, David Wagenseller, Cindy Camp, Cheri Cleaver, Maretta Alden and Jean Black. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_NCB-Murphy-donation.jpg NCB (National Cooperative Bank) presented the Murphy Theatre a check for $2,500 to use for children’s programming at the theatre. Josh Martin presented the check. “We are thrilled and grateful that this institution supports not only the theatre but the local community by helping us present quality free entertainment for our children,” said Maretta Alden. Shown from left are Jennifer Hollon, Laura Gibson with Lucille, Shari Rolston, Josh Martin presenting from NCB, David Wagenseller, Cindy Camp, Cheri Cleaver, Maretta Alden and Jean Black. Courtesy photo