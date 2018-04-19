WC Collegium Musicum sets Spring 2018 Benefit Concert

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s early music ensemble, Collegium Musicum, will present its semiannual benefit concert Thursday, April 26 at 12:15 p.m. in Harcum Art Gallery.

The 35-minute, Noon Hour Mini-Concert, which is free of charge, benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, as audience members are encouraged to donate such items as canned meats, cereal, fruit juices for children, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, garbage bags and brooms.

The program will feature 16th Century German and French dance sets, “Helas Madame,” a love song by Henry VIII of England, two 17th century Italian canzonas and two dances from Henry Purcell’s opera. “The Fairy Queen.”

Director Elizabeth Haskins invites audience members to share in a light lunch beginning at noon.

