Dunn found competent to stand trial

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester kidnapping suspect is competent to stand trial, according to Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck.

During a Thursday hearing, the Clinton County Common Pleas judge set Aug. 7 as the first trial date for Dennis Dunn, 47. Dunn’s attorney, James Hartke, entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on his client’s behalf.

Before a trial, there will be a final status conference held on July 16 to go over jury protocol and other issues that need attention.

A competency hearing was held in March. Dr. Joy McGhee of Cincinnati spoke on behalf of the prosecution, and Dr. James Hawkins, also of Cincinnati, spoke for the defense.

During that hearing, McGhee advised she believes Dunn has cognitive issues, suffers from schizoaffective disorder, and is not mentally dysfunctional. Hawkins stated that when he met Dunn he was “acting psychotic,” claimed to be hearing voices, and had “paranoid delusions.”

Dunn, currently held in the Clinton County Jail, faces two charges of felony 1 kidnapping and three counts of felony 3 abduction in regard to him allegedly kidnapping his neighbor Jennifer Elliott on April 26, 2017 in Blanchester.

The alleged victim, Elliott, was reported missing by her mother, Gayle Rowe, at 1:30 a.m. April 26, after she arrived home from work and couldn’t find her. Elliott and her son were living with Rowe at the time of the kidnapping.

Elliott was found by Blanchester police in a pit dug out of a shed in Dunn’s backyard around 4 a.m. after Rowe reported she heard crying in the shed.

The pit was approximately three-and-a-half feet deep and two feet in diameter, and covered with wood and heavy objects to hold the wood down, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

When Elliott was rescued she appeared to be having a seizure and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Dunn was arrested and charged with kidnapping that morning.

Dunn was indicted in Clinton Commons Pleas Court on May 5, 2017.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

