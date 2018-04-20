Career Day for Class of 2030

East End Elementary School held a kindergarten career fair on Friday when the children dressed in the way they would for their (current) job choice. The two kindergartners seated in the foreground are Aliyah Rhonemus as a teacher which she thinks is a “cool” career; and Ezra as a scuba diver, an activity where, as he points out, they get to see sharks.

Kindergarten student Sophie Roe wants to be a rock star, and in fact, she was drawing a large group of fans at the career fair. Miles Wolf apparently likes the Great Outdoors and is dressed as a park ranger.

