Superintendent: Hosler resigns from Blanchester Local Schools

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester Local Schools educator has resigned a district position for the second time in less than two years, according to Superintendent Dean Lynch.

Lynch said Hosler’s letter of resignation was submitted on Friday.

Check back to the News Journal on Monday as more details become available.

Below is the story that appeared in the Friday, April 20 News Journal:

BLANCHESTER — Former Blanchester High School principal Rick Hosler, who remained a school district employee, is expected to submit a resignation letter Friday due to alleged sexual harassment, according to the superintendent.

Currently the district’s Online Virtual Academy supervisor and career-based intervention supervisor — Hosler was accused of sexual harassment by another district employee.

Blanchester Local Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch said Thursday, “Anytime there is a sexual harassment complaint filed, the board of education is required to conduct some type of investigation per its policy. Due to the serious nature of the complaint the board decided to hire an outside investigator.

“District policy clearly states that sexual harassment is illegal, unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” added Lynch. “Once the sexual harassment was verified, the decision to begin the termination process was a very strong option.”

The superintendent continued, “It’s never pleasant to address these kind of situations. However, the board appreciates Mr. Hosler submitting his resignation as opposed to proceeding with the termination process. Although he (Mr. Hosler) has made some very unfavorable decisions, that does not make him a bad individual. He has contributed much and done many good things during his tenure at Blanchester. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Hosler’s attorney, John Concannon, emailed the News Journal Thursday, “We have issues with the allegations and conclusions as reported. I am working with District officials to resolve this matter in fairness to Mr. Hosler who remains a long time, highly respected member of the school community.”

The News Journal obtained several correspondences and reports from Hosler’s personnel file after making a public records request to the district.

In a letter from Lynch to Hosler dated April 17, Lynch states, “I am writing to notify you that the Sexual Harassment Complaint against you has been investigated by a third party investigator and your behavior as described by the employee does constitute Sexual Harassment as defined by the United States Equal Employment Commission and Board Policy.”

The letter also informs Hosler that he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave and not to be on school grounds or have access to school equipment or computers.

The letter also states that Hosler has the “opportunity to appear at an informal pre-disciplinary hearing” before the superintendent; that Hosler “has the right to a representative or an attorney at the hearing”; and that Hosler will “be provided with an opportunity to respond to the charges and to offer his side of the story and/or an explanation regarding these matters.”

Another April 17 letter states, “This letter is to advise you that you will be provided with a notice of charges against you for which your contract of employment will be considered for suspension without pay and benefits and your employment terminated. … Disciplinary action is being considered on the grounds of good and just cause, specifically your inappropriate interactions and communications with District employees in violation of Board Policies ACA and ACAA with one or more employees of the district.”

A third letter dated April 17 from Lynch to Hosler states, “This letter serves as your notice that a recommendation for the non-renewal of your administrator contract will be submitted to the Blanchester Local School District Board of Education at a Special Board Meeting. If approved, your contract will end on June 30, 2018. …”

The investigator’s report in Hosler’s file states that two other district employees claim that Hosler has made past inappropriate comments to them; neither has filed a sexual harassment complaint.

The report also contains allegations of inappropriate comments by Hosler dating as far back as 2015, to which Hosler has previously stated he either did not recall making or did not make.

“I appreciate the board president recommending Mr. Rabold to conduct the investigation,” said Lynch. “Both parties have expressed their appreciation for his professionalism and thoroughness throughout the investigation.”

Resigned as principal last May

In May 2017 the Blanchester school board voted 4-1 to accept a separation agreement and accompanying resignation of Hosler as Blanchester High School principal. The board also approved his immediate re-employment as a certified employee, in which he would work in another capacity.

Lynch had told the News Journal in May that he had earlier met with Hosler, and Lynch shared “my intent on bringing a non-renewal of his contract before the school board on the 15th.”

During that period Hosler had received support from many community members, including parents and students. Many students, teachers and parents who attended the meeting in support said they were upset with the board’s decision.

One of those was BHS Class of 2015 member Reilly Hopkins, who was later elected to Blanchester Village Council.

“I plan on telling them all the great things that I experienced as a student, what this man has done for the community and for me personally,” he told the News Journal in 2017. “He’s one of the men who encouraged me to be a leader in this town.”

“He sees the good in every student, no matter what your background is,” said then-sophomore Molly Campbell.

Hosler was put on paid administrative leave in November 2015 and returned to work at the school in January 2016. The next month, Hosler issued a rebuttal to a letter of reprimand, denying incidents of unprofessional conduct from the 2013-2014 school year as well as an alleged incident in November 2015.

Prior to the acceptance of Hosler’s resignation in May 2017, an investigation was undertaken by an independent investigator contracted by the district’s legal services firm, Bricker & Eckler.

Statements to Hosler in his personnel file from the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 school years by Lynch included:

“Your acts of anger have exhibited a lack of respect for members that is going to take time to ensure that you treat employees and students with respect and for me to feel comfortable that disrespect, whether it be physical, verbal, emotional or social, has ceased toward all employees.”

“On Aug. 8, 2016 you submitted a $1,400 requisition for staff shirts that was denied. And on Nov. 22, 2016 you again submitted a $3,500 requisition for weight-room equipment. Both requisitions requested the expenditures to come out of the building budget totaling $4,900 (16% of your allotted budget for FY17).”

“It was evident that not all staff members understand the importance of your building’s Continuous Improvement process.”

“Staff members reporting to work late gives evidence rules are not being reinforced or not consistently reinforced.”

“The review discovered purchases out of the instructional supplies line item was used for athletic department equipment …”

Failing to remain calm and professional at all times by not using an aggressive tone, demeanor and actions when reacting/responding to problems.

Failing to address tardiness of his staff.