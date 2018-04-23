Highland chase ends with arrest

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man who was wanted on a warrant is facing felony charges after he led officers on a chase Friday that traveled across several roads before ending up in a field where the man was captured, a Hillsboro Police Department spokesperson said.

The officer said that a little before 1 p.m. he saw Ryan West, 27, who the officer knew was wanted on a warrant, drive a vehicle into the KFC parking lot in Hillsboro. He said West started to pull into the drive through, then when the officer turned on his flashing lights West pulled out of the parking and headed east on U.S. Route 50.

West turned left onto Petersburg Road, turned left again on Stoney Point Road, then drove into a ditch and a short distance into a field as he attempted to drive around a Highland County Sheriff’s Office cruiser near the intersection of SR 138, the spokesperson said.

He said West and two male passengers in West’s vehicle threw their hands up and surrendered without incident at that point.

West was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. West was transported to the Highland County Jail.

The officer said meth was found in the vehicle.

West was wanted on a warrant out of Brown County.

The officer said the other two males were released and are not facing charges at this time.

