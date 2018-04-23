Ohio Living Cape May honors volunteers

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living Cape May was blessed with 40 of its 70 volunteers at last Wednesday’s 2018 Annual Volunteer Celebration.

This event is held annually to celebrate and recognize the dedicated residents, students, church staff and community members who selflessly give back to others through donating their time.

Attendees were welcomed by staff with Activities Coordinator Latasha Ruddle — who oversees the volunteer program — facilitating the presentations.

After introductions, everyone enjoyed a dinner and conversation. Following the dinner, certificates, a recognition gift and door prizes were presented as tokens of appreciation.

During this time, staff was able to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers for all that they do for our community.

Volunteerism is such an important part of the culture at OLCM. The partnership between volunteers and staff allows for enhancements to programs and the lifestyle offered not only to residents, but the greater community.

“Without the services of our splendid and tireless volunteers, Cape May would not be the caring and quality community that we are today and have been for years” said Brad Reynolds, Executive Director/Administrator.

Ohio Living Cape May’s mission is to provide adults with caring and quality services towards the enhancement of physical, mental and spiritual well-being consistent with the Christian Gospel.

“The volunteers assist staff in ensuring that this mission becomes reality for all residents, families and staff every day,” said Reynolds.

Ohio Living Cape May thanks all of the volunteers that dedicate their time to OLCM, as well as all those who volunteer and selflessly offer their time and services to other organizations and people in need.

Ohio Living Cape May recognized many of its dedicated volunteers. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_VolunteerDinner18.jpg Ohio Living Cape May recognized many of its dedicated volunteers. Courtesy photos Executive Director/Administrator Brad Reynolds emphasized how important volunteers are to Ohio Living Cape May fulfilling its mission. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_Brad.jpg Executive Director/Administrator Brad Reynolds emphasized how important volunteers are to Ohio Living Cape May fulfilling its mission. Courtesy photos There was food aplenty for the volunteers and other attendees. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_food.jpg There was food aplenty for the volunteers and other attendees. Courtesy photos Activities Coordinator Latasha Ruddle oversees the volunteer program at Ohio Living Cape May. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_Latasha.jpg Activities Coordinator Latasha Ruddle oversees the volunteer program at Ohio Living Cape May. Courtesy photos