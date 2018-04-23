Busy times for Wilmington Kiwanis

An emphasis of Kiwanis International is to support young children in need. Recently the Wilmington Kiwanis Club made a donation to the annual baby shower for new moms sponsored by the Clinton County WIC program and Help Me Grow. For several years the club has donated board books to the children that include information for the parents about the importance of reading to their baby from the very beginning. Presenting the books is Kiwanian Roger Meredith to Marnie Reed from Help Me Grow.

Division 4 Kiwanis Lt.Gov Steven Vrooman of Springfield Kiwanis congratulates Kiwanian Fred Mathews on his 90th birthday and on 50 years of Kiwanis service. An upcoming Kiwanis event is the Wilmington Kiwanis Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Denver Williams Park. The club will do bike inspection and repairs and free bike helmets will be given away.

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club had at their Thursday, April 19 meeting Curt Bradshaw, Gifted Coordinator, and Beth Justice, Superintendent, of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center speaking about their programs and resources serving the Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. Shown, Kiwanian Roger Meredith, Program Chair, presents a speaker certificate and pen to the guests.

By Wilmington Kiwanis

