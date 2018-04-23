Walking for New Life

The weather was great and a large crowd turned out Saturday in Wilmington at the Church of Christ for the annual Walk for Life, as 336 walkers raised $58,270, according to Sherry Weller of New Life Clinic. This year’s theme was “Everyday Heroes.” The goal for the walk this year was to raise $50,000 that will be used for operating funds to educate, encourage, and equip every client that walks through the doors of New Life Clinic.
Courtesy photos
Courtesy photos
