Continental honors WWII veteran

Continental Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester on April 19 honored 101 year-old World War II veteran Carl Matherly, who was presented with an appreciation pin from American Pride in association with Community Care Hospice by Art Rettinger, veteran volunteer, in recognition of his service for our country. Mr Matherly served under General George Patton as a rifle sharpshooter in Battery A of the 455th Calvary in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Germany, and Central Europe. He received EAME Theater Ribbon with four Bronze Stars, American Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Ribbon. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a Private First Class after serving from April 14, 1941 to October 23, 1945. Pictured with Carl is Art Rettinger and Carl’s daughter, Beth West. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_IMG_8560.jpg Continental Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester on April 19 honored 101 year-old World War II veteran Carl Matherly, who was presented with an appreciation pin from American Pride in association with Community Care Hospice by Art Rettinger, veteran volunteer, in recognition of his service for our country. Mr Matherly served under General George Patton as a rifle sharpshooter in Battery A of the 455th Calvary in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Germany, and Central Europe. He received EAME Theater Ribbon with four Bronze Stars, American Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Ribbon. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a Private First Class after serving from April 14, 1941 to October 23, 1945. Pictured with Carl is Art Rettinger and Carl’s daughter, Beth West. Courtesy photo