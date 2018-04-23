Garden club prepares for busy spring

The Wilmington Garden Club has been busy planning for spring even though the weather isn’t cooperating.

The March meeting was held at Cape May with guest speaker Faye Mahaffey, Master Gardener, presenting the program, “Decorating Your Garden.” Faye shared a slide show of gardens, most of which she had visited in her extensive travels. Hostesses were Sandy Luck and Beverly Drapalik.

April’s meeting was a “Potting Party” at Moore’s Garden Center, Antioch Road, New Vienna. The meeting began with a lovely assortment of desserts provided by our hostesses, Sharon Hiles, Ann Lynch, Helen Starkey, and Wanda Everman.

The meeting was called to order by vice-president Cindy Green. Committee reports were given with extra time spent on the upcoming plant sale. The sale will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County Historical Society, corner of East Locust and Lincoln streets.

Perennials as well as some herbs, tomatoes, and house plants will all be priced at $2. Yard art and other garden themed items will be for sale as well. Committee Chair, Susan Hunt, asked for members to sign up to help with the event.

Following the meeting, Theresa Moore and Moore’s employees helped as members and their guests potted flowers. The flowers will be kept in the greenhouse until the weather is ready for them to be outside.

Upcoming events include the June 20 Flower Show which will be held at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. You don’t have to be a member to enter. Check our Facebook page for more details.

If you are interested in attending a meeting or in joining the garden club, contact Donna at three.4.g.me@gmail.com.

Hostess for the April meeting were, from left, Wanda Everman, Sharon Hiles and Helen Starkey. A "Potting Party" was held at Moore's Garden Center in New Vienna. Here, members shop for plants beforehand. Master Gardener Faye Mahaffey spoke to the garden club in March.