Peoples Bank donates to EC Project TRUST

Peoples Bank has awarded East Clinton Project TRUST with $2,500 in order to help offset the cost that campers and high school counselors for the 2018-19 Project TRUST camps.

Campers are charged a fee of $40 to attend camp and high school counselors pay $60 to attend.

“These costs will be cut tremendously thanks to the generous donation from Peoples Bank,” according to East Clinton educator Steven Sodini.

Representatives from the bank, Matt Runk and Chad Beam, presented a check to the East Clinton High School Project TRUST counselors on April 13.

High school counselor fees will be covered in full for the camps that take place during the 2018-19 school year. East Clinton welcomes in qualified counselors who apply as freshman and sophomores. They are then in the program until they graduate.

“Several counselors have attended more than 3-4 camps already,” said Sodini. “This experience is costing our counselors and their families a significant amount of money. Strong counselors may attend up to six camps before they graduate. Project TRUST is very grateful to Peoples Bank as they are showing a commitment to respect, understanding, and teamwork through this donation.

Middle school campers will see a $15 cut to their fees for the 2018-19 camps, said Sodini.

Next, East Clinton is slated to attend two camps — in November 2018 and February 2019. These two camps will serve 80 middle school campers (seventh- and eighth-grade students), and will require 22 high school counselors.

“Peoples Bank’s contribution is helping East Clinton Middle School teach students how to ‘be nice out there’,” said Sodini.

For more information about Project TRUST, visit beniceoutthere.org or email East Clinton TRUST representatives Steven Sodini or Laura Lynch at steven.sodini@eastclinton.org or laura.lynch@eastclinton.org .

Peoples Bank at the check donation to East Clinton’s Project TRUST. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_peoples-EC-trust-donation.jpg Peoples Bank at the check donation to East Clinton’s Project TRUST. Courtesy photo