Muni court: Impaired drivers, others sentenced

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 9 and April 13:

• Melissa West, 40, of Greenfield, trespassing, two counts theft, sentenced to 540 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $375 court costs. West must write a letter of apology to and have no contact with the victims, pay $1,148.90 in restitution to one of them, must complete two years of non-reporting probation and must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year. Two additional theft charges and three additional trespassing charges were dismissed.

• Jazlyn Jones, 20, of Martinsville, underage consumption, aggravated menacing, criminal damages, assault, sentenced to 390 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $500 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation, complete 200 hours of community service, and write a letter of apology to the victims. Community service is suspended during the time Jones remains employed full-time. A second underage consumption charge and an offense involving an underage subject-knowingly share/purchase/possess/consume alcohol were dismissed.

• Joshua Williams, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 15, 2018 to Jan. 14, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Williams must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective April 12. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Samuel Morgan, 20, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 12, 2018 to April 11, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Morgan must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective April 27. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Charles Harris Jr., 49, of Lima, assault, criminal damages, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. The assault charge was amended from a domestic violence charge, he must have no contact with the victims, any Temporary Protective Order entries were terminated, and any seized contraband is forfeited to law enforcement for destruction. Harris must also write a letter of apology to the criminal damage victim and pay $200 in restitution. A second criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Monte Colwell, 61, of Wilmington, trespassing, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $250 court costs. Colwell must have no contact with the victim or their properties.

• Macy Pannell, 19, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Pannell must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. A drug possession charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Tyler G. Williams, 26, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Williams must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Jason Wallace, 42, of Cuba, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Wallace must have no contact with the victim.

• Jason Horsfall, 29, of Blanchester, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, fictitious registration, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $480, assessed $500 court costs. Horsfall must complete eight hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, and must have no further offenses for the rest of the year. The DUS charge was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge.

• Tiffany Williams, 29, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Williams must write a letter of apology to the victims, pay in total $15.14 in restitution, and report to probation. If compliant, the court will suspend the jail time.

• Clifton Pringle II, 23, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Pringle must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year and pay $450 in restitution to the victim.

• Tammy Maxfield, 47, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Rayquon Robinson, 19, of Liberty Township, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, operator’s license suspended from June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, fined $180, assessed $125 court costs.

• Shelton Queen, 34, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Floyd, 36, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Alix Lansing, 25, of Leesburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dallas Tolle, 21, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving 30 in a 25 mph speed zone was dismissed.

• Anton Segrist, 18, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Teffany Payne, 43, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Kristopher Bennett, 30, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, secure load violation, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Nicholas Buerkle, 38, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge.

• Adam Conger, 34, of Sabina, drug possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of registration violation, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Shawn Martin, 31, of Springfield, vehicular homicide. Sentencing stayed until May 16.

• Jeffrey Brock Jr., 31, of Sabina, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

• Dorien Morris, 19, of Xenia, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Morris to complete diversion. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_Court-News_cmyk-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574