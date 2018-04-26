Community beautification: CCYC, WC frat and master gardeners team up

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) completed three major community service projects at their recent annual Global Youth Service Day event.

Members of the Tau Kappa Beta Fraternity from Wilmington College joined CCYC students and Wilmington High School Interact club students to perform a litter clean up of the entire Luther Warren Peace Path bike/walking trail as well as of Mulberry and Sugartree streets.

Clinton County Master Gardeners worked with CCYC students to construct eight raised bed gardens on the youth center campus at 302 W. Sugartree St.

Students will plan, plant, and tend the garden this spring and summer and grow vegetables to be used for the CCYC cooking club program.

Ewing Tree Service worked with CCYC students to complete campus beautification and disc golf course improvement projects including brush clearing, wood chipping and tree trimming.

Following the community service projects, all volunteers gathered for a “Service Celebration” lunch catered by Beaugard’s Southern Barbecue. Sixth-grader Ariana Rutherford and seventh-grader Brayden Lahmer were recognized as Community Service Leaders of the Year.

CCYC is Clinton County’s only free after-school youth center for students in grades 6-12. The youth center is open Monday-Friday 2:50-7 p.m. through the academic year and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1-5 p.m. during the summer.

CCYC Fun Night set

Clinton County Youth Council will host a Fun Night event at Royal Z Lanes Bowling Alley this Saturday, April 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is open to any student in grade 6-12.

Admission is $5 and includes unlimited bowling. There will also be dancing, games, prizes and concessions.

Parent chaperones are welcome to attend.

Contact Eric Guindon with questions at 937-382-2828 or visit fb.com/1ccyc.

Members of Wilmington College’s TKB Fraternity, Clinton County Master Gardeners and CCYC students pause after a job well done building community gardens. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_group-garden-1.jpg Members of Wilmington College’s TKB Fraternity, Clinton County Master Gardeners and CCYC students pause after a job well done building community gardens. Courtesy photos From left, Brandon Baltazar, Malaki Allgood, and Josh Stevens with the litter they collected from the bike trail clean-up. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_litter-1.jpg From left, Brandon Baltazar, Malaki Allgood, and Josh Stevens with the litter they collected from the bike trail clean-up. Courtesy photos With their Community Service Awards are Ariana Rutherford and Brayden Lahmer with CCYC Executive Director Eric Guindon. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_community-service-award-1.jpg With their Community Service Awards are Ariana Rutherford and Brayden Lahmer with CCYC Executive Director Eric Guindon. Courtesy photos Community gardens were constructed by CCYC students, TKB Fraternity and CC Master Gardeners. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_group-garden-working-1.jpg Community gardens were constructed by CCYC students, TKB Fraternity and CC Master Gardeners. Courtesy photos

CCYC, TKB frat, master gardeners work together