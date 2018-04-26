CHURCH BRIEFS

Day of Prayer celebration

The 67th National Day of Prayer observance will be held Thursday, May 3 in the rotunda of the Clinton County Court House.

Gary Kersey of Kersey Real Estate and Auction — and an Abraham Lincoln historian — will be the speaker. It was in 1863 when President Lincoln called for a National Day of Prayer.

Beginning at noon, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth will read the proclamation and violin music by Brittany and Abigail Proffitt will be featured.

David Logsdon of Calvary Baptist Church will be offering the prayer. The observance should end at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The national theme this year is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3. It reads “Making every effort to keep the UNITY of the spirit through the bond of peace.”