Beware the sounds of fireworks training Saturday; see the show later

WILMINGTON — Make sure your kids are aware and your pets are safe and secure(d) Saturday when the sounds from the annual fireworks training are emitting from the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Rozzi Fireworks — which has been in business since 1895 and based in Cincinnati since 1930 — is again conducting training for police and fire department personnel as well as others who will become certified pyrotechnicians.

“Some people, and certainly some children and pets, like the color but don’t appreciate the sound,” said Randy Riley in his Tuesday column in the News Journal. “If you’re close to a show, ear protection is important for children and adults. Some pets will need to be hugged, reassured, restrained and comforted.”

The training, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., will conclude with a real fireworks display just after dark Saturday.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_fireworks-free-clip-art.jpg