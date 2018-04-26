Spending in Ohio’s GOP governor primary neared $10 million

COLUMBUS (AP) — Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor spent almost $10 million combined since December in their bitter fight for Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial nomination, campaign finance reports showed Thursday.

DeWine reported spending $4.89 million for the reporting period from Dec. 8 to April 18, compared to Taylor’s $4.93 million.

The two have been trading nasty attack ads on Ohio airwaves, with Taylor using the “DC DeWine” label to try to tie the former U.S. senator to Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

DeWine has answered Taylor’s attacks with ads that accuse her with telling lies and being unqualified.

DeWine still ended the period with a whopping $7.4 million in the bank headed into the May 8 primary, which includes a $1 million personal loan. That’s more than four times the $1.65 million Democratic candidate Richard Cordray, a former attorney general and federal consumer watchdog, reported having on hand.

DeWine raised $1.7 million for the period, compared to Cordray’s $1.4 million. Cordray spent $1.72 million.

Taylor reported raising $420,000 for the period. She and running mate Nathan Estruth, a former Procter & Gamble executive, had loaned their campaign $3.25 million. Thursday’s report showed $3 million has been repaid.

Democratic contender Dennis Kucinich, a former congressman, raised almost $600,000 and spent $317,000 for the period. He has $275,000 available.

Democrat Joe Schiavoni, a Youngstown-area state senator, reported raising $87,000 and spending $290,000. He has $73,000 in the bank. Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, another Democratic candidate, raised $68,000 and spent $79,000. He has $5,300 banked.

In the competitive Republican primary for the open state treasurer’s seat, fundraising by state Rep. Robert Sprague, of Findlay, far outpaced that of opponent Sandra O’Brien, of Ashtabula County.

O’Brien, who ran for and won the Republican nomination for treasurer in 2010, reported raising only $570 for the period, compared to Sprague’s nearly $118,000. She also has $60,000 in outstanding loans.

The winner of that primary would face Democratic attorney Rob Richardson, of Cincinnati. Richardson reported raising $348,000 and spending $155,000 for the period. He has about $570,000 in reserve.