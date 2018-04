Laurels staff rallies behind Sara

The Laurels of Blanchester nursing staff wear “Pink for Sara” shirts in support of their fellow nurse Sara Reifenberger, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Any donations taken are given to Reifenberger to help cover medical expenses. If anyone wishes to donate they can do so by sending funds to The Laurels, 838 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107. Checks can be written out to Sara Reifenberger.

