Students ‘state’ their case thanks to WSF

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Schools Foundation’s grant program provides the opportunity for applicants to receive funding for creative and impactful ideas for classrooms and for the educational environment of students, faculty and staff. These are awarded on an annual basis and are among the primary efforts of the WSF.

Recently, Dillon Oney and Doug Cooper’s Government and Honors Government classes visited the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Students visited the chambers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

They had the opportunity to speak with state officials from their districts, and even participate in a debate on the floor of the House. Students spent a considerable amount of time in the statehouse rotunda, learning about the history of the Statehouse and the importance of its structure as a symbol of citizen voice and civic duty.

Wilmington Schools Foundation has been honored to give students the opportunity to have experiences out of the classroom, according to Executive Director Chastity Flanigan.

“Surprisingly, we find many students do not have the opportunity to travel outside of Clinton County,” said Flanigan. “Many have never been to the zoo, museums, or other places most take for granted. The hope is these trips inspire students and gets them excited about education and what the world has to offer.”

If you are interested in helping the Foundation continue to provide educational trips like the one to the statehouse, consider making a contribution to WSF grant program. Send donations to: WSF, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Wilmington youths visit Ohio statehouse