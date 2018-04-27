A.C.T. discusses elections

The 2018 midterm primary and general elections were the focus of the April meeting of the local Alliance for Compassion and Truth. Pictured from left are 15th District Democratic congressional candidate Rob Jarvis, co-keynote speaker; Wilmington City Councilwoman Kelsey Swindler, who presented an update on council business; co-keynoter Emily Brown, representing the campaign of her father, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); and Democratic Clinton County commissioner candidate Rhonda Wheasler.

Courtesy photo