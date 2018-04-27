American Legion District 4 names Blanchester Fire District Chief Don Walker ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Blanchester-Marion Township Fire District Chief Don Walker recently was named Firefighter of the Year by the commander of American Legion District 4 in Ohio.

District 4 encompasses the four counties of Hamilton, Clermont, Clinton and Brown Counties.

Walker’s 54 years of fire protection service were recognized, as were many other of his accomplishments over the years. There were several pages of Walker’s accomplishments and photographs of them.

A handsome plaque was awarded to Walker. The Blanchester-Marion Township Fire District chief received a standing ovation from the large crowd that was present at the event held in the city of Milford.

The American Legion district also recognized one police officer from its four-county region.