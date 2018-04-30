Paperwork on $3M loan raises questions for GOP’s Taylor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Documents indicate that Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s gubernatorial campaign repaid a $3 million loan it received from the candidate to someone else: her husband.

A copy of the $3 million check from Taylor’s campaign to Donzell Taylor was part of her Thursday campaign finance report. The Associated Press obtained it on Friday through a public records request.

The name on the check raises questions for Taylor’s campaign, which cannot legally take loans from anyone other than the candidate — even a spouse.

Mary Taylor’s spokesman, Michael Duchesne, said he could not immediately address questions about the check late Friday.

Taylor previously reported loaning the campaign $3 million on Jan. 26 and repaying herself later that day. The move was probably aimed at boosting the apparent strength of Taylor’s campaign finances alongside rival Mike DeWine, the state attorney general.

If Taylor’s husband, an Akron-area builder and developer, was the source of the loan, the money could be considered a campaign contribution. Ohio law caps individual contributions to a statewide candidate at $12,707 a year.

The copy of the check was the only documentation Mary Taylor submitted as proof of repayment of the $3 million loan, said Sam Rossi, a spokesman at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

If the loan turned out to be improper — either in the way it was given, repaid or reported — it was not immediately clear how it would affect the Taylor campaign’s ability to cover its $4.93 million in reported spending between Dec. 8 and April 18.

Taylor and DeWine are facing off on May 8 for the chance to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who’s term-limited. Democrats’ crowded primary for the seat includes Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich.