About 1,800 Ohioans have DUI arrests reaching double digits

COLUMBUS (AP) — Records show that about 1,800 Ohio residents have 10 or more arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Law enforcement officials say around two-thirds of Ohioans arrested for drunken driving are only charged once. The Columbus Dispatch reports the remaining one-third have multiple arrests and sometimes multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety says more than 1.3 million Ohioans have at least one drunken-driving arrest. Eleven people have 17 arrests, five have 18, and another five have 19. Two people have 20 arrests.

A first-time offense carries a mandatory six-month license suspension with either three days in jail or a three-day driver intervention program.

The Dispatch found in 2014 that judges rarely dole out lifetime license suspensions for offenders with multiple violations.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com