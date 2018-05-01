Undefeated EC FFA team #1 in state

The East Clinton FFA Dairy Judging Team placed first overall in the state last weekend at The Ohio State University Waterman Dairy Farm.

This was the last contest of the year for the team, which placed first overall in five FFA dairy judging contests this year, going undefeated.

The team consisted of Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Ashley Kinner, Dakota Slone, Tabby Vance, Holly Bernard, Maggie Mathews, Brendon Walters, Nathan Vest, Bailey Corcoran, Shelby Williams and Grace Cooper.

The final four on the team competed in finals where Taylor was second overall and second in reasons, Gracie was third overall and first in reasons, Dakota was 12th overall and Ashley was 21st overall in the state.

They will compete at Nationals at National Convention in the fall.

The team thanks all the dairy farms who took time out of their schedules to allow the team out for practice. The team practiced at 19 total farms throughout the year and the time was very helpful and helped lead to this level of achievement.