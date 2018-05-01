Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• #1 China Buffet, 587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 24. Critical: Sweet & sour chicken 44-45°F (walk-in cooler #2); chocolate pudding 49°F and vanilla pudding 44°F (buffet bar); must be 41°F or below.

Level 2 certification unavailable. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea unavailable. Thermometer missing in Pepsi reach-in cooler (near walk-in #1). Ice scoop holder is damaged/dirty? Condenser in walk-in cooler #1 is dripping water into pan. Buckets with sauces have sauce/food accumulation (in hall/walk-in coolers). Shelving in walk-in coolers have debris accumulations. Water accumulated in prep cooler across from wok (from defrosting mussel on upper shelf?). Four-door reach-in unit (next to hand sink) has food drippings/debris on bottom of unit and splatter on doors. Spoons available for customer self-service at ice cream and forks at check-out/to-go are are stored in all directions (must be stored with handles up for first contact to prevent contamination). Cardboard stored on shelf below clean dishes. Exit door does not seal when closed. Cell phone found on prep table. Sound bar found on bucket of sauce. Mouthwash bottle found on table next to bulk dry good storage. Hand soap missing at new hand sink. Paper towels missing at hand sink in sushi/ice cream area. Handwashing sign missing at hand sink at server station. Dust accumulated on fan covers in walk-in cooler. Old equipment/extra equipment (supplies) from remodel stored outside building near patio. Light bulb nonworking (flickering) and missing shield in dry storage area.

Follow-up: May 16.

• #1 China Buffet, 587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 24. Complaint. Person said they ate dinner April 24, went into restroom and there was standing water in puddle near floor drain. Concerned of sewer backup in both restrooms. Investigated complaint. Person in charge stated no concerns today. There had been problems in public restroom floor drain. Copy of receipt from RotoRooter shows grease trap was cleaned this morning. Toilets were flushed in all restrooms. Did not see backup from any drains during visit. Restrooms were clean at visit.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, April 18. Written procedures for vomit/diarrhea clean-up unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Thermometer unavailable in milk cooler. Shelving in milk and egg cooler has debris accumulations. Trash can with a lid unavailable in restroom. Wall panel behind mop sink is not secure. Floor tiles damaged near mop sink.

Follow-up: May 2.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, April 18. Critical: Mashed potato and gravy, 128°F and 130°F (styrofoam cups-small); must be kept 135°F or above.

Storage rack/cart (cole slaw) in walk-in cooler has food debris accumulation. White push cart has debris accumulation, Service line has food debris accumulation. Brushes and other tool stored on towel on rack next to fryers/broasters. Ice and frost accumulated in walk-in freezer. Debris accumulated on floors.

• Putman Elementary School, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, April 20. Admiral reach-in freezer was used for temporary storage several months ago. Please remove non-commercial freezer. Victory reach-in cooler door seal damaged.

• Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 20. Critical: Mouse droppings/debris observed on floor under/near shelving in dry stock room. Recommend cleaning all floors in room, review stock, reduce clutter and contact pest control operators. Monitor space to eliminate problem.

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 20. No concerns at time of inspection.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna, April 23. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• YMCA Patri-Tots, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington, April 23. Everything looks good.

• Laurel Oaks Cafeteria, 300 oaks Drive, Wilmington, April 23. In the walk-thru cooler/freezer, at back of kitchen, the light in freezer unit is not providing adequate lighting.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg