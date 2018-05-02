Locals will make donkeys of themselves to benefit EC FFA

The East Clinton FFA will be hosting a donkey basketball event at 6 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the East Clinton High School gymnasium.

The FFA is working with all schools in East Clinton Local Schools to host this event, put on by the World-Famous Buckeye Donkey Basketball group in northern Ohio.

Four teams will play in a one-loss-and-you’re-out tournament — one composed of East Clinton Middle and High School staff; another will be New Vienna and Sabina Elementary staff; and the two remaining teams will be a combination of students and community members.

The games last for 12 minutes playing two, six-minute halves. There will also have free donkey rides for children 6 years and under, and entertainment at halftime and between games. Refreshments will also be on sale.

You can purchase tickets beforehand for $8 at the high school or at the gate for $10.

Please come out and be part of a fun event at East Clinton High School to see your local staff and students play basketball on donkeys.

