Fraud Awareness Month proclaimed

The month of May is proclaimed Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) Fraud Awareness Month on Wednesday by the Clinton County commissioners. In 2017, the Clinton County JFS dispersed about $700,000 monthly in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food assistance and about $65,000 in Ohio Works First cash assistance. Both of those programs include a work requirement for able-bodied adults receiving the benefits. In 2017, the county JFS recouped $57,765 in benefit over-payments. If you suspect fraud of funds that were designed for the support of needy citizens in poverty, you can call 937-382-0963 or send an email to JFS.Ohio.gov/Fraud . From left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Kate Reeder, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Clinton County JFS Deputy Director Gina Speaks-Eshler, Renea Moore, Chris Smith and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal