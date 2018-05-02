CLARENCE WALLACE

Clarence C. Wallace, 58, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Wilmington.

He was born January 3, 1960 in Wilmington, son of the late James Edward Wallace and Omeda Elizabeth Caudell Wallace.

Surviving are son, Brian M. (Destiny) Sanderson of Wilmington; daughter, Amanda (Thomas) Hudson of Xenia; brother, Tom (Debbie) Wallace of Martinsville; sister, Judy Pauley of Goshen; six grandchildren, Troy Moredock, Harley Wallace, Jordan Wallace, Kallee Stevens, Jaden Stacey, and Taylor Stacey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Swearingen; and three brothers, Billie, Frank, and Virgil Wallace.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Monday, May 7 at 1 p.m. with Joe Pinkerton officiating. Interment will follow in the West Chapel Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, on Monday, May 7, 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 to assist the family with expenses.

