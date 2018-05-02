Be an angel for maternity home

WILMINGTON — Angels Awaiting Maternity Home will be hosting its annual fundraiser this Saturday — not only to raise needed funds, but to also raise enough money to purchase the house and the Halo Thrift Shop next to it.

“We were renting it with the hopes of owning it,” said Angel House President Joanne Leach. “Our lease is running out. So, we don’t have much of a choice.”

The lease ends at the end of the month, according to Leach, and the amount needed is $125,000.

The auction will be held at the First Church of God, 200 A St. Doors will open at noon and the auction starts at 1 p.m. with John Denny serving as the auctioneer.

They’ll be auctioning items ranging from tools to toys, all donated by local businesses and other organizations. Snacks will be available for sale as well.

All the money raised will go directly to the Angel House.

Located at 782 Xenia Ave., the facility is a maternity home for single pregnant women who have no safe place to stay. They are allowed to stay up until their baby is three months old.

While there, residents learn to follow a daily schedule, handle household chores, and they also learn how to manage their living expenses.

If anyone wishes to donate money to them, you may do so by writing a check to the Angel House and mailing or dropping it off at 782 Xenia Avenue.

Just some of the items up for auction at the Angel House's fundraiser on Saturday. The all-volunteer staff of Angel House prepares the basket of items that will be up for auction this Saturday.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

