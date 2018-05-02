BPD charges man with criminal trespass

BLANCHESTER — A man was charged with criminal trespass after police were called on a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m. Blanchester police were dispatched to 7631 Fairground Road. Officers responded and found the man who had been tampering with the window still at the scene, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said the man was identified as Josh Cromer, 29, of Weisflock Road, Lynchburg.

Witnesses stated Cromer is the former boyfriend of the homeowner, Jamie Dixon of 7631 Fairground Road, said Reinbolt.

”Dixon stated that Cromer stayed at the home from time to time, but that she broke up with Cromer Wednesday morning and told him not to return to the home,” Reinbolt said.

Cromer, “who was obviously under the influence of some drug of abuse” according to Reinbolt, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

