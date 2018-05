MIDLAND — Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision after 10 p.m. Wednesday on US 68 just north of Midland, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Some occupants were transported to hospitals. The wreck closed US 68 in both directions.

Additional information was not available at press time.

The News Journal will update this story Thursday when information becomes available.

This head-on crash was on US 68 Wednesday night. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_68-wreck.jpg This head-on crash was on US 68 Wednesday night. Katie Bailey photo