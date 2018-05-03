The National Day of Prayer was observed noon Thursday in the rotunda of the Clinton County Courthouse. Staircase steps leading to the second floor served as places to sit for the ceremony. Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth read a proclamation, and Brittany and Abigail Proffitt of Clarksville performed violin music. Clinton Countian Gary Kersey served as the speaker.

