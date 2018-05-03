CCSO reports: Pickup, building materials stolen

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:25 a.m. on April 24, deputies received a report of a stolen pickup truck from a local construction site. The incident took place at the 700 block of Curless Road in Blanchester. The report lists a white 2007 Chevy pickup.

• Deputies were dispatched to a possible burglary at the 200 block of State Route 350 East in Cuba at 4:45 p.m. on April 26. The homeowner, a 40-year-old male, advised that lots of hardwood flooring and construction materials were taken. Other items included a shop vac and copper wiring and pipes.

• Deputies received a report of a missing Wilmington juvenile at 3 a.m. on April 23. The juvenile was later found and returned home.

• At 9:24 p.m. on April 23, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Cline Road in Sabina on the report of a 21-year-old female receiving harassing calls from her ex-boyfriend.

• At 1:56 a.m. on April 24, during a traffic stop on State Route 134 South near Davids Drive in Wilmington, deputies located a marijuana pipe and a meth pipe in the vehicle.

• Police responded to the 100 block of South South Street in Wilmington at 12:11 p.m. on April 25 on the report of removing a male subject from the property. Drug use was suspected to be involved.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Laurie Agee, 56, of Midland, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_CCSO.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574