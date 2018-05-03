Flowers funds to ensure city’s first impressions

WILMINGTON — “We want people who come to Wilmington, whether they’re starting a business or going to a Murphy show or whatever, we want them to be impressed with this city,” said Randy Riley on behalf of Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation (DWCIC) at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

The council approved of the DWCIC’s $4,000 Retained Hotel Lodging Tax request during the Revitalization Committee report. The money would cover the costs of flowers and flags they donate to make Wilmington’s downtown look sharp.

The reason for the request, according to Riley, was because this seemed like a perfect fit for the DWCIC’s annual routine. This ties in with the goal of the group ,which is to help draw in businesses with economic growth for the city.

“We’ve done this for the last several years but its always been a struggle to get funds,” he said. “The flowers we put in every summer, the flags that we put up, give that first impression — and as the old saying goes, you only get one first impression.”

The council unanimously approved with Councilmember Kelsey Swindler abstaining due to the flowers being provided by Swindler and Sons, a business her family owns.

