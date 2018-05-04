Students, parents check out Wilmington schools

To alleviate children’s anxieties about going to a new school building, parents and their Wilmington elementary students had the opportunity this week to visit the elementary buildings and to meet teachers and staff. These family open houses were in connection with the formation of grade-level centers at the district’s three elementary buildings starting this fall. Here Karen Long, right foreground, who will be the principal at Holmes Elementary, greets Elijah who will be in the first grade, Lena who has another year to go before starting school, and Kara who will be in kindergarten, center foreground.

From left, Andrew Norman, Danni Disney, and Haley Norman with Math Coach Carrie Peelle during East End Elementary’s Parent Night Open House on Wednesday.

Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) Business Director Curt Bone, left, tells Kim and Chad Leaming about the school district’s new bus transportation model, called “Carousel Rotation,” to accommodate the upcoming switch to grade-level centers at WCS’ three elementary buildings. Grade-level centers group children together by grade level instead of geography.

Heather Phillips, center, and her mother Natalie, right, chat with East End’s Secretary Nikkie Roe during the Parents Night Open House.

Michala Welch, left, talks Thursday evening with physical education teacher Rich Garnai in the Denver Place Elementary School gymnasium.

East End Principal Jennifer Martin, left, greets Emma Brooks and her father Brian during the open house.