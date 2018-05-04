Wilmington talks need for waste rate increase

WILMINGTON — “We have our own landfill in the City of Wilmington, which means we have control over what goes in it, control over expansion, and how long we provide the service to our city,” said Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker during a public hearing over a proposed waste rate increase.

At Thursday’s Wilmington Council meeting, the first of three readings of a five-year waste rate plan was held following the public hearing.

The rate increase was proposed as a way to help pay for expansions at the city landfill and keep it running. It would also go toward handling the closure costs.

While no community members spoke during the hearing, Shidaker used it to reiterate the reason for the increases and to give his support to it.

“I support this 100 percent. Not just as the Service Director, but as a resident of the City of Wilmington,” he said. “I know the administration does; I hope the council supports this. I hope when the residents get the information and review it, they’ll understand what we’re doing with the landfill. ”

He did describe it as aggressive, as the waste rates had not changed since 2009.

“Its something that needs to happen if we want to expand our landfill,” he said.

According to him, Wilmington’s landfill has been named by the EPA as an example of a local landfill being successful.

The increase was first discussed at the April 19 council meeting where Councilmember and Solid Waste/Recycling Committee Chairperson Michael Allbright presented a draft of the ordinance. He described it as super-conservative, responsible and transparent.

The next reading will occur at the May 17 council meeting.

Also during council:

• During the Water Committee report, Committee Chairperson Kelsey Swindler stated there will be a public forum at the May 17 council meeting on their harmful algae bloom general plan. Swindler said the plan by Water Department Superintendent Rick Schaffer will be discussed along with funding. She added that the plan was approved by the EPA.

• The council passed a resolution authorizing Shidaker to enter into an agreement with the Washington Township Board of Trustees “for the provision of Fire and Emergency Medical Service” from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2023.

• Mayor John Stanforth made two proclamations during his report at Thursday’s council meeting. The first proclaimed June 2 as Paint the Town Purple. The event is a way to spread the word about local Relay for Life events. The second proclamation was recognizing May 7-12 as Economic Development Week.

• Councilmember Bill Liermann paid tribute to former Wilmington Police Chief Thomas White, who died on Wednesday. “It was a sacred honor for him to wear the Wilmington Police badge,” said Liermann.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

