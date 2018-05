Jennifer Nystrom, owner of Nystreats Ltd. of Clarksville, won Best of Show at the 2018 National Pie Championship in April in Orlando, Florida. Her winning pie was a Guittard’s Chocolate Caramel Turtle Sundae Pie.

